Six Flags Over Georgia hiring 3,000 workers

Six Flags Over Georgia will hold a series of job fairs to fill 3,000 positions at the park.

The first job fair is Saturday, January 12, and focusing on hiring employees 18 years of age and older.

From 9:00 a.m. to noon, managers plan to hire for leadership positions in games, rides, retail, admissions, lifeguards, and food service.

Then, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., interviews will be held for those applying for security officers, warehouse team members, cash control agents, tram drivers, and IT staff.

The second job fair is Saturday, January 19, and is a general hiring fair for those 15 and older for all positions.

Anyone interested in applying, should fill out an online application at sixflags.com before the job fair to receive an invitation.

Anybody with questions is encouraged to email the hiring center at SFOGApplicantCenter@SFTP.com.

Starting Monday, the center will be open Monday-Saturday from 1-7 p.m.