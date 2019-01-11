Price of Forever Stamps to increase soon

With the ever-increasing presence on the Internet, a nice piece of “snail mail” can go a long way. If you are fan of writing letters or have a pen pal, you may want to stock up on stamps soon.

The United States Postal Service will increase the price for Forever Stamps by five cents at the end of January.

The price for a stamp was $0.50 but the 10% increase brings the price to $0.55.

Priority mail will also increase in price on Jan. 27.

USA Today reports the most notable changes: