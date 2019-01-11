Preview of the Alabama inaugural events

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A schedule of events for the 2019 Inauguration of Kay Ivey is released, as well as for new Sheriffs in north Alabama.

“The Inaugural Committee is honored to invite Alabamians to join us as we witness and celebrate this historic moment,” said Co-Chairs Jimmy Rane and Cathy Randall.

“Before our state lawmakers begin their important work, we want to take a moment to acknowledge and ask the Lord for wisdom, reflect and commit to uphold the duties and ideals outlined in our Constitution and celebrate the progress yet to come. We are also excited to announce a special Gulf Coast Inaugural Celebration. We look forward to celebrating and looking ahead to a new era focused on growing opportunities for all Alabamians.”

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Saturday, January 12, 2019

6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Gulf Coast Inaugural Celebration at The Lodge at Gulf State Park

You can either purchase a ticket for $25 or bring four children’s books that will be donated to the Alabama Literacy Alliance.

Monday, January 14, 2019 – Inauguration Day

8:15 a.m. Prayer Service at First Baptist Church Montgomery (invitation only)

10:00 a.m. Swearing In Ceremony at Alabama State Capitol Steps

12:00 p.m. Parade starts at Alabama State Capitol

Sparkman and Guntersville High School bands have been invited to march in the inaugural parade.

7:00 p.m. Inaugural Gala at The Montgomery Civic Center (invitation only)

For more information, visit iveyinaugural.com.

Other Inaugural events Monday around Alabama:

8:00a.m. Chuck Phillips swears in as Sheriff of Jackson County.

10:00a.m. Nick Welden swears in as Sheriff of DeKalb County, although he has been the acting Sheriff since January 1st.

2:00p.m. Phil Sims swears in as Sheriff of Marshall County.

3:00p.m. Ron Puckett swears in as Sheriff of Morgan County.

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely swore into office on January 9th.