HAZEL GREEN, Ala. – A man was injured in Hazel Green late Friday afternoon.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was ran over and dragged across the parking lot of a Sunoco gas station as a result of an accident.

HEMSI also confirmed to WHNT News 19 the victim was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital and was in serious condition.

No further information was immediately available.