Over 12K people have signed a petition to merge North and South Dakota

A petition is being signed to merge North and South Dakota into a state known as “MegaKota.”

Dillan Stewart started this petition on Jan. 6 to President Donald Trump specifically asking for the merge. “I think it’d be pretty cool to have a state called MegaKota so yeah,” Stewart says.

The goal of this petition is 15,000 signatures and as of 5 a.m. Friday, it has reached over 12,500 signatures.

Aaron Hemberger signed the petition and for his reason of signing he says, “How can [it] be called the United States if some of our states are divided in half?” That comment received 125 likes.

For more information on this petition, you can visit it on change.org here.