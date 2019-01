HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police confirm a motorcyclist died in a wreck Friday morning on Oakwood Avenue.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Oakwood Avenue near Grace Street at this time. Both westbound lanes of Oakwood Avenue have been closed due to the wreck.

We are working a fatality wreck involving a motorcycle at Oakwood Ave and Hundley Dr. All west bound traffic is shut down at this time please find alternate routes west bound.@whnt @WAAYTV @waff48 @aremkus1 @rocketcitynow pic.twitter.com/XFAJLmfVQh — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) January 11, 2019

Details are limited. We will continue to update this story as we work to gather more information.