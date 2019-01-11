× Maori Davenport is eligible to play, thanks to emergency motion

TROY, Ala. – As a result of an emergency motion, Maori Davenport is eligible to play in her school’s basketball game tonight.

Circuit Court Judge Sonny Reagan granted an emergency motion this morning filed by Mario and Tara Davenport, Maori’s parents. The motion asks the court to review facts surrounding Davenport’s case and keep the AHSAA from stripping the student athlete of her eligibility.

Davenport’s overall eligibility will still be determined at a future hearing before the judge.

Davenport will take the court when the Charles Henderson Lady Trojans play Ozark’s Carroll High School Friday night.

This will be the first time the gold medalist has been able to play in an AHSAA sanctioned game since the organization ruled her ineligible in November.

Game Information:

Charles Henderson vs Carroll High School

Friday, January 11, 2019

5:30 p.m. Tipoff

Charles Henderson High School Gym