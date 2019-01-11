× Man arrested in Decatur car theft, burglary case

DECATUR, Ala. – Police say they arrested a man wanted for a car theft and realized he was involved in a burglary as well.

According to Decatur Police, a Decatur resident reported their car stolen on December 29. The same day, Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies pulled the stolen vehicle over in Lawrence County.

Deputies say Harley Wayne Hill was the only person in the vehicle, and they also found items inside the vehicle connected Hill to an unrelated burglary.

Decatur Police issued a warrant for Hill’s car theft on January 7, and he was taken to the Morgan County Jail on January 10.