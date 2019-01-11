× Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying wanted man

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a wanted man.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man was seen arriving and leaving the Dollar General on Ryland Pike Monday. The 1999 black Honda Civic he was driving was reported stolen from Winchester Road on January 3.

Anybody with information is encouraged to contact Investigator Christoper Whitt at (256) 533-8834 or cwhitt@madisoncountyal.gov.