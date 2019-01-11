LifeSouth celebrates National Blood Donor Month in January

MADISON, Ala.– LifeSouth is honoring National Blood Donor Month by encouraging first-time donors to help save a life and by highlighting the need for donations.

The first celebration of National Blood Donor Month was in January 1970, when President Richard Nixon issued a proclamation establishing the month of observance. It is in it’s 50th year, the observance brings attention to the impact of blood donors when many blood centers around the nation experience a shortage of blood.

“Blood donors are truly the unsung heroes of the communities we serve,” said Nancy Eckert, CEO of LifeSouth Community Blood Centers. “As the presidential proclamation states, ‘the voluntary blood donor truly gives life itself.’ Just one donation to LifeSouth can help save three lives in the community. We extend our deepest gratitude to the donors who make our work possible.”

North Alabama residents are encouraged to participate in National Blood Donor Month in one of the following ways:

● Make a donation. Approximately 37 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate, yet only 5 percent are active donors. LifeSouth welcomes regular and first-time donors to visit one of its six donor centers in North Alabama, or find one of their signature red, white and blue buses. All month long, donors will receive a special long-sleeve T-shirt (while supplies last); donors will also receive a movie ticket when they donate with LifeSouth before January 15 (while supplies last).

● Host a blood drive. LifeSouth welcomes the support of businesses, organizations, churches and professional groups looking for a meaningful way to give back in the new year.

● Share your story. “No one ever asked me to donate” is the most common reasons why people don’t donate. Your personal story about why you donate can help save lives. Tag @LifeSouth in your story on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, and use the hashtag #NationalBloodDonorMonth.

To find a donor center or blood drive, or to learn more about hosting a blood drive, visit LifeSouth.org.