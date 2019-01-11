Jan. 11 marks 5th annual Alabama Human Trafficking Awareness Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.– Alabama Human Trafficking Awareness Day is Friday, January 11th and the Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force is the sponsor.
The organization is asking city mayors to sign proclamations during January in observance of National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. They believe providing coverage across the state will help educate citizens about human trafficking in Alabama, raise awareness about human trafficking, outline victim identifiers, and explain how to report potential trafficking situations.
This coordinated effort is the fifth annual Alabama Human Trafficking Awareness Day and will be presented annually to spread awareness of human trafficking across Alabama.
The Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force purpose and agenda include:
- To combat all aspects of human trafficking, including sex trafficking and labor trafficking.
- To pursue a comprehensive response to crimes of human trafficking.
- To coordinate strategies to provide necessary services for victims of human trafficking.
- To focus prevention efforts to end the demand for human trafficking and create awareness through education and community initiatives.
- To develop legislation to prevent, intervene, and treat human trafficking.
The Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force was established in 2014. The group meetings are every quarter at the Alabama State House and open to the public.
For more information about the Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, visit their website, like them on Facebook, or follow them on Twitter.
Human Trafficking FAQ:
- Human trafficking is the second largest criminal industry in the world (second to drug trafficking).
- There are 27 million slaves in the world today—more than at any other time in the history of the world.
- It is estimated that 600,000 to 800,000 victims are trafficked in the U.S. every year.
- Approximately $150 billion is generated worldwide through trafficking activities annually.
- The average age of a human trafficking victim is 12 years old. Although 79% of all sex trafficking victims are female, the number of males being sexually exploited is rapidly rising.
- Within the first 48 hours of leaving home, one-third of runaway youths become the victims of human trafficking.
- I-20, I-85, I-10, and I-65 are major corridors for human trafficking. I-20 has been identified as the “super highway for human trafficking in the United States”. These interstates bring significant trafficking activity into Alabama and along the Gulf Coast where Alabama children travel for Spring Break every year.
- Huntsville sits in the middle of six human trafficking “hot spots”: Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Atlanta, and Birmingham. This is one of
many trafficking “circuits” across the United States.