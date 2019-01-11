Jan. 11 marks 5th annual Alabama Human Trafficking Awareness Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.– Alabama Human Trafficking Awareness Day is Friday, January 11th and the Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force is the sponsor.

The organization is asking city mayors to sign proclamations during January in observance of National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. They believe providing coverage across the state will help educate citizens about human trafficking in Alabama, raise awareness about human trafficking, outline victim identifiers, and explain how to report potential trafficking situations.

This coordinated effort is the fifth annual Alabama Human Trafficking Awareness Day and will be presented annually to spread awareness of human trafficking across Alabama.

The Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force purpose and agenda include:

To combat all aspects of human trafficking, including sex trafficking and labor trafficking.

To pursue a comprehensive response to crimes of human trafficking.

To coordinate strategies to provide necessary services for victims of human trafficking.

To focus prevention efforts to end the demand for human trafficking and create awareness through education and community initiatives.

To develop legislation to prevent, intervene, and treat human trafficking.

The Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force was established in 2014. The group meetings are every quarter at the Alabama State House and open to the public.

For more information about the Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, visit their website, like them on Facebook, or follow them on Twitter.

Human Trafficking FAQ: