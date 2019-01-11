× Former Bob Jones baseball player dies in crash in Georgia

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. – A Madison man was killed in a one-car crash Thursday.

According to The Daily Tribune News, Jackson Rumley lost control of his vehicle while attempting to follow a curve in the roadway around 8 p.m.

Georgia State Troopers stated he traveled off the east side of the roadway, across the median, and then through a ditch and up an embankment.

The vehicle rotated counter-clockwise as it crossed the median, striking a tree with its right side.

Rumley played baseball for Bob Jones High School and graduated in 2016.

On their Facebook page, Bob Jones expressed their condolences, asking for prayers for the Rumley and Bob Jones families.

James Clemens High School also expressed condolences for Rumley, stating he played travel ball with both the Jets and Patriots. James Clemens said they are extending prayers and condolences to Rumley’s family.