Charges dismissed for Huntsville man accused of bringing gun to immigration policy protest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Prosecutors dismissed two misdemeanor charges against Shane Ryan Sealy, 35, Thursday in court, according to Sealy’s attorney. Sealy was charged with harassment and reckless endangerment.

Back in June, Huntsville Police arrested him after he pulled out a gun at the ‘Families Belong Together’ protest in Big Spring Park.

“He pulled out a gun. I saw him holding it out in front of him. We just started screaming for everybody to drop to the ground,” said Ava Caldwell, a rally organizer, at the time. “We all dropped to the ground crying.”

We have reached out to the city prosecutor’s office to understand why the charges were dropped. We will update the story as soon as we track down those details.