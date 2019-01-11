× Calhoun Community College welcomes 14 former Virginia College students for 2019 Spring semester

Calhoun Community College students returned to class for the 2019 spring semester with some new classmates. According to a news release, among the approximately 9,000 enrolled students, 14 former Virginia College students are also in attendance.

College officials say another 37 students have submitted applications to attend Calhoun. They add several are working with Calhoun staff to complete the enrollment process.

“We are pleased that these students have selected Calhoun Community College to continue their education and career goals and we are extremely excited to welcome them to the Calhoun family,” said Calhoun Interim President, Dr. Joe Burke.

According to Calhoun’s Office of Admissions, the 14 students are primarily majoring in General Studies, Nursing, Surgical Technology and Computer Information Systems. Officials say several have qualified and received financial aid.

Registration continues for Calhoun’s delayed-start classes, which begin March 5. For more information, contact Calhoun’s Admissions Office at 256-306-2595.