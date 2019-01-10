Whitesburg Christian Academy First Grade Kidcam!

The ‘feels like’ temperature was 17ºF when I got to Whitesburg Christian Academy Thursday morning, but the First Grade and I had a nice, warm place to meet and talk about all of the crazy weather we can get in North Alabama! I’m a little partial to this group because my son, Walt, is a First Grader at WCA, but they are a very smart crew!

We focused on three things: how we get our seasons, how we use radar to track storms (and creepy things like bats and bugs), and the water cycle (how it works and why we need it).

Big smiles, good questions and good answers: that’s what makes days like this so fun for me, and I hope they learned a little something, too. Thanks to Mrs. Looser, Mrs. Lewis and Mrs. Walker for letting me spend some time talking science with the students!

Here’s their big TV debut from WHNT News 19 at 5:

