Unwashed hands and flowing sewage on this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Morgan County

Mi Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

404 6th Ave NE, Decatur, AL 35601

Score: 79

There was bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

Hands were not washed when changing tasks.

There were no chlorine test strips provided when requested.

The dishwasher chlorine sanitizer was at 0 ppm (parts per million) at the time of the inspection.

The can opener blade needed cleaning.

The manager did not want to comment.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

1827 Beltline Rd SW, Decatur, AL 35601

Score: 85

Violations:

The sparyer head was hanging below flood rim of sink without backflow protection.

Sewage and grease were flowing onto the ground.

The first violation was corrected on the report. The manager said the second violation was corrected as well.

Madison County

Clean Plate Winner:

Golden Years Ice Cream Parlor and Diner

1591 Hughes Rd suite c, Madison, AL 35758

Score: 99

Feeling nostalgic?

Jet over to Golden Years Ice Cream Parlor and Diner on HWY 231/431 right at the border of Meridianville and Hazel Green.

They're making classics like burgers, dogs, and malts in a fun and nifty space

Enjoy an authentic Chicago dog with all the fixings or a melty smoked ham and provolone sandwich with comforting broccoli cheddar soup. And how can you not finish it off with the perfect banana split? We made ours fun and colorful with ice cream flavors like 'Superman' and 'Birthday Cake'!

But there are plenty of options with 36 flavors to chose from and an ice cream happy hour during the week from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.!

The '80s are invited too! They have plenty of vintage arcade games and board games to play.

They also have cruise-ins with some of the coolest vintage cars.

Let the past come to you as they cruise around in their food truck!