Sheffield Police searching for a missing man with dementia

SHEFFIELD, Ala.–The Sheffield Police Department is looking for a missing man with dementia they say went missing Wednesday.

Authorities say Scott McClay went missing from the 2700 block of Hatch Blvd between 2:00p.m. and 7:00p.m January 9th.

Scott has tattoos on his right arm of his children’s names and a snake on his right bicep. McClay was last seen wearing a Realtree camouflage jacket, jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sheffield Police department.