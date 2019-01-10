ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

Self-service CWD sampling stations provided in north Alabama

Posted 12:18 pm, January 10, 2019, by

WFF has deployed six self-service CWD sampling stations in north Alabama as part of its increased sampling surveillance efforts. The sample station freezers are in Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Franklin, Lauderdale, and Colbert counties, and are available to receive deer head samples 24 hours a day, seven days a week.(Outdoor Alabama)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) has deployed six self-service Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) sampling stations in north Alabama.

WFF is providing this effort in northern Alabama after deer in nearby Mississippi and Tennessee counties tested CWD-positive.

The stations in Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Franklin, Lauderdale, and Colbert counties can receive deer head samples 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To use the self service station, there are only a few steps:

  1. Remove the deer’s head leaving 4-6 inches of neck attached.
  2. Place the head in the provided plastic bag and tie it closed. For bucks, antlers can be removed at the base of each antler or by removing the skull plate before bagging the head.
  3. Complete all sections of the Biological Sample Tag and attach it to the bag with a zip tie.
  4. Remove and retain the bottom receipt portion of the Biological Sample Tag before placing the bagged head in the freezer.

All plastic sample bags, tags, and zip ties are provided at the freezer locations.

Test results will be emailed to the hunter within three to four weeks.

Related Story
Deer near Lauderdale and Colbert counties found positive for CWD

Locations of the self-service CWD drop off sampling sites:

  • Fayette County
    Fayette County Extension Office
    650 McConnell Loop
    Fayette, Ala., 35555
    N 33.7303, W -87.8048
  • Lamar County
    Hunter’s Gold Processing
    11634 County Rd. 9
    Millport, Ala., 35576
    N 33.6375, W -88.2313
  • Marion County
    Watson’s Grocery
    5658 State Highway 19
    Detroit, Ala., 35552
    N 34.1298, W -88.1238
  • Franklin County
    Fancher’s Taxidermy
    715 Newell Rd.
    Red Bay, Ala., 35582
    N 34.4341, W -88.1126
  • Lauderdale County
    Florence Frozen Meats
    1050 South Court St.
    Florence, Ala., 35630
    N 34.7901, W -87.6694
  • Colbert County
    Yogi’s Texaco
    17750 US Highway 72
    Tuscumbia, Ala., 35674
    N 34.7219, W -87.8126

Hunters can have deer sampled at any WFF District Office. When providing deer samples, hunters can bring a whole deer, field-dressed deer, or the head of the deer.

If dropping off samples at the WFF office, hunters are asked to call ahead so a biologist can be available to take the sample.

Find your closest WFF office here.

Related stories