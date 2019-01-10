Self-service CWD sampling stations provided in north Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) has deployed six self-service Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) sampling stations in north Alabama.
WFF is providing this effort in northern Alabama after deer in nearby Mississippi and Tennessee counties tested CWD-positive.
The stations in Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Franklin, Lauderdale, and Colbert counties can receive deer head samples 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
To use the self service station, there are only a few steps:
- Remove the deer’s head leaving 4-6 inches of neck attached.
- Place the head in the provided plastic bag and tie it closed. For bucks, antlers can be removed at the base of each antler or by removing the skull plate before bagging the head.
- Complete all sections of the Biological Sample Tag and attach it to the bag with a zip tie.
- Remove and retain the bottom receipt portion of the Biological Sample Tag before placing the bagged head in the freezer.
All plastic sample bags, tags, and zip ties are provided at the freezer locations.
Test results will be emailed to the hunter within three to four weeks.
Locations of the self-service CWD drop off sampling sites:
- Fayette County
Fayette County Extension Office
650 McConnell Loop
Fayette, Ala., 35555
N 33.7303, W -87.8048
- Lamar County
Hunter’s Gold Processing
11634 County Rd. 9
Millport, Ala., 35576
N 33.6375, W -88.2313
- Marion County
Watson’s Grocery
5658 State Highway 19
Detroit, Ala., 35552
N 34.1298, W -88.1238
- Franklin County
Fancher’s Taxidermy
715 Newell Rd.
Red Bay, Ala., 35582
N 34.4341, W -88.1126
- Lauderdale County
Florence Frozen Meats
1050 South Court St.
Florence, Ala., 35630
N 34.7901, W -87.6694
- Colbert County
Yogi’s Texaco
17750 US Highway 72
Tuscumbia, Ala., 35674
N 34.7219, W -87.8126
Hunters can have deer sampled at any WFF District Office. When providing deer samples, hunters can bring a whole deer, field-dressed deer, or the head of the deer.
If dropping off samples at the WFF office, hunters are asked to call ahead so a biologist can be available to take the sample.
