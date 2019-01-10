× Self-service CWD sampling stations provided in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) has deployed six self-service Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) sampling stations in north Alabama.

WFF is providing this effort in northern Alabama after deer in nearby Mississippi and Tennessee counties tested CWD-positive.

The stations in Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Franklin, Lauderdale, and Colbert counties can receive deer head samples 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To use the self service station, there are only a few steps:

Remove the deer’s head leaving 4-6 inches of neck attached. Place the head in the provided plastic bag and tie it closed. For bucks, antlers can be removed at the base of each antler or by removing the skull plate before bagging the head. Complete all sections of the Biological Sample Tag and attach it to the bag with a zip tie. Remove and retain the bottom receipt portion of the Biological Sample Tag before placing the bagged head in the freezer.

All plastic sample bags, tags, and zip ties are provided at the freezer locations.

Test results will be emailed to the hunter within three to four weeks.

Locations of the self-service CWD drop off sampling sites:

Fayette County

Fayette County Extension Office

650 McConnell Loop

Fayette, Ala., 35555

N 33.7303, W -87.8048

Hunter’s Gold Processing

11634 County Rd. 9

Millport, Ala., 35576

N 33.6375, W -88.2313

Watson’s Grocery

5658 State Highway 19

Detroit, Ala., 35552

N 34.1298, W -88.1238

Fancher’s Taxidermy

715 Newell Rd.

Red Bay, Ala., 35582

N 34.4341, W -88.1126

Florence Frozen Meats

1050 South Court St.

Florence, Ala., 35630

N 34.7901, W -87.6694

Yogi’s Texaco

17750 US Highway 72

Tuscumbia, Ala., 35674

N 34.7219, W -87.8126

Hunters can have deer sampled at any WFF District Office. When providing deer samples, hunters can bring a whole deer, field-dressed deer, or the head of the deer.

If dropping off samples at the WFF office, hunters are asked to call ahead so a biologist can be available to take the sample.

Find your closest WFF office here.