Man arrested in connection to Decatur church burglary

DECATUR, Ala.– Decatur Police Department arrested a man they say burglarized a Decatur church Friday.

Police responded to the Pleasant Valley Church on Bird Springs Road in reference to a burglary call. When they arrived, the caller told police that someone had entered the church and taken several items.

After reviewing surveillance video, police identified Daniel Splitlog as the suspect.

Splitlog was located by officers on January 8th and transported to the Decatur Police Department. Splitlog was charged with third-degree burglary and taken to the Morgan County Jail. Bond has not been set at this time.