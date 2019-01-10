× Kids can win $30K scholarship by submitting art in 2019 Doodle for Google

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Do your kids love to draw and sketch? They can now enter their works of art into Doodle for Google.

This year’s prize can include a $30,000 college scholarship, a $50,000 technology package for your school, and your artwork displayed on Google.com.

This year’s theme invites you to show us what you hope for in your future. Classrooms on Mars? Shoes that can fly? Food for everyone? A pill that cures everything? Take your ideas and put them into your Doodle!

There are only 4 steps to be entered into Doodle for Google:

Download or print the entry form. Doodle your drawing, using any medium. Write about your artwork and explain how it inspires you. Submit your entry.

Doodles are grouped into several categories:

Grades K-3 Grades 4-5 Grades 6-7 Grades 8-9 Grades 10-12

For more information on how to enter, judging criteria, competition levels, disqualifications and more, visit their website.

The contest is open for entries until March 18, 2019.