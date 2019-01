× Huntsville firefighters control landfill fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville firefighters spent several hours Thursday morning working to keep a garbage fire contained.

The fire started at the Huntsville landfill on Leeman Ferry Road.

Huntsville firefighters say they don’t know what started the blaze.

An employee of the Solid Waste Disposal Authority tells our crew on the scene that the fire is under control.