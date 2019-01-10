× Huntsville approves new hospital smoking ordinance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- On Thursday evening, city leaders said ‘Yes’ to cutting out the smoke around Huntsville Hospital.

The new law means people aren’t allowed to smoke on hospital property, the sidewalks, streets or in the parking areas.

The effort is meant to reduce people’s exposure to second hand smoke on campus.

The hospital is building two designated smoking huts for people to use, at the main building and in the Women and Children’s Center.

