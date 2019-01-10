Florence restaurant burglarized; money taken

FLORENCE, Ala. – One of Florence’s favorite restaurants was burglarized early Thursday morning and the incident was caught on camera.

If you’re up at 4 A.M. you are either going to work or up to no good. Florence police say in this case it’s the latter. The man seen in the picture is thought to be behind a burglary at Lil Capone’s on Cloverdale Road. Once the front door was busted out, detectives say he rummaged through the restaurant until he discovered a cash box.

Surveillance pictures show a dark-colored SUV or van moving around outside of the business at the same time as the burglary.

If you recognize this burglar contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line. You can call (256)386-8685 or text 274637 with your detailed information.

Tips can also be anonymously submitted on the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Help law enforcement keep this burglar from striking again.