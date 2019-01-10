‘Diddy and a Dollar’ for 305 8th Street- hug a resident, eat a cupcake, and donate a dollar!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — ‘Diddy and a Dollar’ is a 40th birthday celebration for both 305 8th Street and its executive director, Andrea Williams. They are both turning 40, and instead of gifts, “I want friends to support one of the many strings that hang from my heart….our residents,” Williams said.

All day on January 16th, the staff and residents of 305 8th Street will host silly games and tours of the home. The theme of the party is “Lumberjack Bash” and there will be cake, coffee, cocoa, and hugs for any and all community members who want to drop off a little cash to benefit 305 8th Street from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Your support of $20 buys a pack of Depends, $50 buys a bag of groceries, and $300 matches the care it requires in one month for a resident who is not able to pay the $1,600 in for care.

Williams says, “For free, you can pray. Prayers are most valuable if you speak to God, for it is He who has kept the 305 wheels oiled and ready year after year.”

The organization’s goal is to secure the future of 305 8th Street to ensure that the home will continue to operate for a growing number of adults with diverse mental challenges– autism, brain injury, cerebral palsy, intellectual deficiency, and mental illness– giving them a family and a place they can call home.

For more information about 305 8th Street, you can call (256) 489-2997 or email the executive director at andrea@3058thstreet.org.