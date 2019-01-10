Crossville Middle students suspended, teacher says 4 girls caught with alcohol at school

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Four Crossville Middle School students were suspended this week after authorities say a teacher caught them with alcohol in a water bottle.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said a teacher caught the four girls passing around a bottle in the break area on Tuesday, Jan. 8. After checking the contents of the bottle and the students’ breath, Sheriff Welden said the teacher determined it was alcohol.

Crossville Middle’s assistant principal then notified the school resource officer.

“We appreciate the diligence of the School Resource Officer and the working partnership we have with the Sheriff’s Office to keep our schools safe,” said DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Barnett.

Authorities said three of the girls were 12 years old. The fourth had recently turned 13.

“I greatly appreciate the quick and professional response from the school resource officer, as well as the faculty at Crossville Middle School,” said Sheriff Welden. “In today’s time, being observant of unusual activity at our schools is a top priority. That is why we try to employ the most professional people to these positions in our schools. God Bless.”