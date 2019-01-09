School Resource Officer added to Muscle Shoals campuses

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – The Muscle Shoals Board of Education has expanded their school resource officer program. A summer meeting with administrators and police put the plan in motion.

It’s his first week and he is already a crowd favorite. Muscle Shoals School Resource Officer Thomas Marshall has 19-years on the job. Until now his passion was in patrol. Officer Marshall’s new assignment has him keeping watch over elementary schools.

“They develop those types of different relationships with the students” explained Muscle Shoals School Superintendent Brian Lindsey. “The students know they can go to them and talk to them about things.”

Topics in which students may not feel comfortable discussing with a teacher or principal.

Marshall becomes the third full-time SRO the school system and city have agreed to fund.

“They would be our first line of defense, and they are trained better than we are to handle those situations,” Lindsey stated.

SRO Marshall will divide his days between three elementary schools. His schedule on each campus will rotate from day-to-day, but his presence will be felt.

“Safety and security is our number one priority, and it has to be in schools and school systems across the country right now.”

In the future, Superintendent Lindsey would like to see an SRO on every campus. He says he just needs the funding to get them there.

The Muscle Shoals Board of Education is paying the salary of one officer, and the city of Muscle Shoals is covering the pay for another school resource officer. The third SRO’s salary is divided evenly between the city and school system.