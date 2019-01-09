School and parents monitor student’s health with smart thermometer and app

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS Ala. -- A school in Athens is one of 17 in Alabama participating in a national school health program aimed at keeping kids healthy throughout the school year through technology.

"In the past years when we've had problems with the flu. It gets more of a concern because you don't want to be the one with the kid that's sick because there have been deaths," said Kristie Murphree, parent of a Brookhill Elementary student.

To help keeps students healthy, Brookhill Elementary is one of 500 schools across the country participating in the FLUency program.

Parents who wanted to participate were given smart thermometers. They can report their child's symptoms through an app allowing them and the school's nurse to monitor the health of the students at the school.

"On the app, it will show me so many kindergarteners have a fever, reported fever or vomiting. Or first-grade, it breaks it down by grade levels," explained Shemeeka Yarbrough, the nurse at Brookhill Elementary School.

Students remain anonymous on the app but will give parents an idea of any illness going around the school.

"If we know that there are two or three kids that have fevers then here at school we can take extra precautions, like wipe down, use hand sanitizer extra," said Yarbrough.

James and his mom say the smart thermometer was easy to use.

"You turn it on and it will turn green. Then you put it underneath their tongue. And it's gone straight to my phone," said Murphree.

You can put in your child's other symptoms, read how to treat them, and monitor the medicine you've given them.

"That also helps because sometimes you're like, 'Was it four hours? Did I just give that?' It kept up with my information and you get a weekly email report from what's going on at your school," said Murphree.

She said the thermometer is easy enough for a kid to use if they were alone, and the results get sent straight to your phone.

"The flu has caused a lot of deaths and illnesses and kids having to miss school, so this way they can help parents monitor what going on," said Yarbrough.

The app can also be used to track things like strep throat, chicken pox, and lice.

About 40 students at Brookhill are using the thermometers, Yarbrough said she hopes more will join in the program.