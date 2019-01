× Reports: Bama QB Jalen Hurts takes steps towards a transfer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Jalen Hurts may be leaving the University of Alabama.

According to reports by CBS Sports and AL.com, Hurts is now listed in the NCAA transfer portal. This means other schools can now contact Hurts about a potential transfer.

The portal is, according to AL.com, a new database that allows coaches to see players exploring transfers. It also allows coaches to have contact with those players.