Law enforcement around the Valley recognized on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Across the nation on January 9, citizens take the "L.E.A.D" on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. One deputy in Limestone County says being honored like this happens often in their community.

"It happens frequently that people bring us things and leave things for us, from cards to sheet cakes, and you know express appreciation. That really does kind of give a lift to the day," says Limestone County Public Information Officer Stephen Young.

Young says it's appreciated when citizens try to understand what they are doing to help their communities.

"Its really humbling when people show appreciation and with setting aside a day that's humbling as well, but most of these guys just want to be able to go out and do their job and make a difference in the community."

Here are just a few people around the Tennessee Valley who honored officers today.

This morning Kasey Burnham brought us two dozen doughnuts & a bag of doughnut holes in recognition of National Law Enforcement Officer Appreciation Day. Accepting them for our agency is Sgt. Clayton Jordan. Thank you Kasey! pic.twitter.com/eE8EQVZYoG — Madison Police Dept (@madisonpoliceAL) January 9, 2019

Thanks @decaturheritage for recognizing us on #nationallawenforcementappreciationday! 🚓 We can’t wait to hang our posters up at the PD! pic.twitter.com/Fd9PZlqJcu — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) January 9, 2019