Huntsville named one of the ‘52 Places to Go in 2019’ by the New York Times

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.– The Rocket City has earned itself a place alongside cities such as Munich, Las Vegas, and New York City after being named one of the New York Times “52 Places to Go in 2019”. Huntsville took the 22nd spot on a list of the best travel destinations in the world during the new year.

Huntsville has a lot to celebrate. Events such as the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, daily re-enactments of the landing at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, the Guinness World Record attempt for simultaneous model rocket launches, car shows, and downtown parades are staple celebrations.

Another great reason to visit Huntsville in 2019 is the state bicentennial.

“The New York Times discovered what we here in Huntsville have known for a while now – that the Rocket City is the place to be in 2019,” said Judy Ryals, President/CEO of the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau in a news release.

“Our community has worked incredibly hard to embrace these hallmark anniversaries and create some truly unforgettable experiences for both our visitors and locals, and those efforts are starting to be noticed. We expect to see many visitors coming in for these special events and we know once they experience the warmth, the creativity, and the vibrancy of our city, they’ll be back,” Ryals said.

The official Huntsville/Madison County event calendars for both the Alabama bicentennial and the Apollo anniversary can be found here.