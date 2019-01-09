Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - "She's phenomenal in kindergarten. She is awesome in every way. She's very popular with students, parents, and the other teachers." said Principal Amber Hall.

That praise belongs to Rose Mary Lambert. She teaches kindergarten at Highlands Elementary in Huntsville.

She was excited to see us and win $319!

"Oh wow! I don`t know what to say but thank you!" said Lambert.

Who wrote in? How about the reading coach, Jill Estes.

She saw us in the hallway and it was pure excitement.

"Oh my goodness you actually picked us!" said Estes.

On the submission, "It`s my job to make my teachers shine." said Estes.

"Totally caught me off guard Mrs. Estes but I appreciate it you are my friend!"

And that affection extends outside the classroom.

"We will always be together no matter what happens and that makes this place special and that makes you special." said Lambert.