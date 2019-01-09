Clinton Avenue eastbound temporarily down to one lane for utility work

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.– Huntsville Utilities Gas Operations will close the eastbound lane on Clinton Avenue from west of the intersection of Monroe Street to Church Street.

The closure starts on Wednesday morning January 9th and continues through Friday January 11th in order to spot cables for gas main relocation. It will begin at 7:00a.m. each morning and end at 2:00p.m. each afternoon with weather permitting.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible or travel with extreme caution as workers will be present.

Huntsville Utilities thanks the community for their patience and cooperation as they continue working to provide the most reliable services possible to our community.