× City Councilman Will Culver won’t explain how his DUI charge was “resolved”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Court records show Huntsville City Councilman Will Culver’s DUI charge has been expunged months after he was arrested. The process behind Culver’s expungement remains a mystery.

Culver was arrested for driving under the influence in April 2018. On Wednesday, Culver told WHNT News 19 his case is “resolved” and he applied for expungement. The city councilman added that his DUI case was treated the same way any other citizen’s case would be. However, Culver would not explain how his case was resolved.

Huntsville City Attorney, Trey Riley, told WHNT News 19 all he could say was that Culver’s DUI court records do not exist.

Culver’s mugshot no longer appears on Madison County jail’s website. A spokesman for the Huntsville Police Department says there is no record of Culver’s arrest.

Under Alabama law, the record of a non-felony charge may be expunged if one of the following criteria are met:

The charge was dismissed with prejudice

The charge was no-billed by a grand jury

The defendant was found not guilty of the charge

The charge was dismissed without prejudice more than two years ago, has not been refiled, and the defendant has not been convicted of any other felony or misdemeanor crime, any violation, or any traffic violation, excluding minor traffic violations, during the previous two years

Culver was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail around 2:30 a.m. on April 22, 2018, charged with DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to signal, and improper lane usage. Police did not release what his blood alcohol level was at the time of his arrest.

WHNT News 19 has repeatedly contacted attorney Greg Flowers, who represented Culver in the DUI case, for further explanation. Flowers has yet to respond. We also filed a formal public record request with the city attorney’s office for all body camera and dashcam video of Culver’s traffic stop that resulted in his arrest. The city attorney has not yet responded to that request.