× Ardmore woman charged with Attempting to Commit Murder of Pulaski man

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. – An Ardmore woman is in the Giles County Jail facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges for a shooting in Pulaski.

The shooting happened Tuesday on Chapman Lane. Investigators say James White, 57, suffered a gunshot wound and had to be taken to a Nashville hospital for treatment. During the investigation, they identified the accused Brooke Lynne Wallis, 22, as an acquaintance of the victim.

TBI agents arrested Wallis on Wednesday. She’s charged with: one count of Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Assault, and one count of Theft of Property.

Wallis is being held in the Giles County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation worked with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department in the case.