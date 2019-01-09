× Agencies work together to solve multi-county thefts, search for remaining suspect

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — Two men are facing charges connected to thefts across three counties.

A month ago, the Arab Police Department got a report about a man who broke into a home near Arab High School. He stole some things, but also left behind a picture of himself – because the homeowner had a recording doorbell. “We posted it and they posted it and social media was good to help us,” said Chief Ed Ralston, “It did very well. We got lots of comments. We got about six different names.”

Investigators found out the man is Michael Gutierrez. “At the same time, Guntersville PD had a matching description of the same guy. They had had several burglaries. After that Albertville fell in. After that, Cullman County fell in. After that, Etowah,” Ralston added.

Police believe Gutierrez was working with Richard Anderson to steal things and then sell them. Investigators from agencies across Marshall County worked together on the case. “We’re grateful to the ATF,” Ralston said, “They were kind of the entity that got us going, that allowed us to progress and find out more information about what he had. Once we obtained that information and obtained that video of us doing a buy from him, we moved on.”

Law enforcement agencies across the county are looking for Anderson. Officers picked up Gutierrez in Etowah County. They say he was trying to break into a convenience store.

“Probably going to end up solving 15 to 20 cases,” Ralston said. That’s thanks to a recording doorbell and work between a lot of agencies.

If you see Anderson or know where he is, you’re asked to call your local law enforcement agency.