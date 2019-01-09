× 1 injured, 1 arrested in Decatur nightclub shooting

DECATUR, Ala.– Decatur Police arrested a woman they say shot a man in a nightclub over the weekend.

Officers were called to a shooting at the Lionz Den on 5th Street early Saturday morning. When they arrived, officers say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital for emergency surgery and is now stable condition according to police.

During the investigation, detectives determined Precious Onecha Garth as a suspect and issued a warrant for her arrest.

Garth surrendered to Decatur Police Monday. She was booked into the Morgan County Jail and charged with first-degree assault. She is currently being held without bond.