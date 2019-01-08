× WHNT News 19 catches up with ‘sports analyst’ 11-year-old Jackson Way

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Jackson Way, 11, surprised WHNT News 19 with his knowledge of the Crimson Tide and college football, and the way he analyzed the game. We met Way last year when the team, after clenching the national title, returned home.

On Monday night, Way and his family invited our news cameras into their home to capture Way’s predictions before the game began, and give people a chance to hear more from this captivating kid.

You can learn more about Way’s pre-game preparations by watching our report: