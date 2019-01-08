× Prosecutors moving forward in seek death penalty against Sonic shooting murder suspect

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The state intends to seek the death penalty against 21-year-old Trevor Cantrell. Cantrell is one of two men charged with capital murder in the killing of 18-year-old Jason West in December 2016.

The announcement was made at a court hearing today. Cantrell’s attorneys had filed a motion asking the court to compel prosecutors to announce their intentions regarding capital punishment for Cantrell.

WHNT News 19 asked the Limestone County District Attorney, Brian Jones, why prosecutors were seeking the death penalty.

Jones said, “It’s a death penalty case,” without elaborating.

Decedric Ward also faces capital murder charges in the case. At this point, prosecutors haven’t said whether or not they intend to seek the death penalty against Ward.

Court records indicate West agreed to buy Xanax from the two men at the Sonic restaurant on County Line Road in Madison. Prosecutors say the pair always intended to rob West. However, they say Ward pulled a gun and shot West, who died a short time later.

Jake Watson, who represents Cantrell, says he doesn’t believe this is a death penalty case. Watson also tells us Cantrell is not guilty of capital murder. Cantrell’s team of attorney’s plan to evaluate his mental status as the case moves forward.