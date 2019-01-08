Peeps coffee creamer is available for Easter season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The yellow, sugary treat has always been quite debatable. You either love Peeps, or you hate them.

But one thing that’s unavoidable: Peeps season is upon us! And for you coffee lovers out there… You can finally put Peeps in your coffee, whether or not you wanted to.

International Delight is introducing PEEPS® Brand creamer and calling it “sweet, marshmallow-y and yellow.”

Yes, the creamer is actually yellow. Why? International Delight says “Because it’s PEEPS® and we can.”

The creamer is coming soon to most major retailers and it will be in town only for the Easter season.

Find out more about PEEPS® Brand creamer here.