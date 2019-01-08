Man serving sentence out of Morgan County stabbed to death in prison

ELMORE, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections says John David Teague, 48, was fatally stabbed in the Staton Correctional Facility on Monday.

Investigators say a correctional officer found Teague while conducting a security check. They found him unresponsive inside a housing area.

Teague was rushed to the infirmary and treated for multiple stab wounds but later died from his injuries.

Prison officials say they have identified the person responsible for Teague’s death but aren’t releasing that information at this time.

Teague was serving a 21-year sentence on a burglary conviction in Morgan County dating back to 2007.