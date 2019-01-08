× Man leads authorities on chase through two counties, killed in wreck

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A man involved in a police pursuit through DeKalb and Jackson Counties was killed in a wreck Monday night.

Authorities confirmed they were in pursuit of William Lee Gifford, 30, of Section when his motorcycle crashed into an SUV on Alabama 35, three miles south of Section around 8:45 p.m.

Deputies and officers chased the Gifford, who was on a motorcycle, around the county and eventually into Jackson county near Section. Authorities say Gifford crashed into a Sylvania patrol car.

Authorities pronounced Gifford dead at the scene. Emergency crews transported the driver of the second vehicle to an area hospital for treatment.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the incident.