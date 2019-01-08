Inmate injured two Lawrence County corrections officers
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – An inmate assaulted two officers during two separate incidents in the Lawrence County jail.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Earl Bates was attempting to flood his cell Monday around 8:30 p.m. when an officer attempted to stop him.
Sheriff Gene Mitchell said Bates bit the officer on the arm.
The sheriff also said Bates attacked a second officer around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when the officer was picking up Bates’s lunch tray.
Sheriff Mitchell stated that both officers were checked out at the local hospital, but were not hospitalized.
