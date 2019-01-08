× Inmate injured two Lawrence County corrections officers

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – An inmate assaulted two officers during two separate incidents in the Lawrence County jail.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Earl Bates was attempting to flood his cell Monday around 8:30 p.m. when an officer attempted to stop him.

Sheriff Gene Mitchell said Bates bit the officer on the arm.

The sheriff also said Bates attacked a second officer around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when the officer was picking up Bates’s lunch tray.

Sheriff Mitchell stated that both officers were checked out at the local hospital, but were not hospitalized.