× Huntsville Councilman Will Culver’s DUI case “does not exist” in court record

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Months after he was arrested on a DUI charge, a Huntsville councilman’s case no longer exists in city court records.

Huntsville City Attorney, Trey Riley, told WHNT News 19 all he could say was that the City Councilman Will Culver’s DUI court records do not exist.

Culver’s mugshot no longer appears on Madison County jail’s website either.

We contacted Culver who says that the charges have been “resolved.” He would not elaborate on what “resolved” meant, but did say he applied for expungement of those charges. He told WHNT he didn’t know if he was granted the expungement.

Under Alabama law, the record of a non-felony charge may be expunged if one of the following criteria are met:

The charge was dismissed with prejudice

The charge was no-billed by a grand jury

The defendant was found not guilty of the charge

The charge was dismissed without prejudice more than two years ago, has not been refiled, and the defendant has not been convicted of any other felony or misdemeanor crime, any violation, or any traffic violation, excluding minor traffic violations, during the previous two years

Culver was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail around 2:30 a.m. on April 22, 2018, charged with DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to signal, and improper lane usage. Police did not release what his blood alcohol level was at the time of his arrest.

WHNT News 19 has contacted the attorney who represented Culver in the DUI case. We haven’t heard back at this time.