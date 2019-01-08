× Death investigation under way in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Madison County man died after suffering a gunshot to the chest.

The Madison County Sheriff’s office and Criminal Investigation Division Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Carter Grove Rd.

First Responders say that they performed CPR and other life saving measures on the gunshot victim, 39-year-old Michael Heath Stockberger, but it was too late.

HEMSI Paramedics pronounced Stockberger dead on the scene.

Deputies say it is being treated as a Death Investigation. The victim will be sent to Alabama Department of Forensic Science for autopsy.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident. They say there is no risk or threat to the general public at this time.