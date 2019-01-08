× Blount County woman dies in accidental shooting on hunting trip

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff says a woman has died in an accidental shooting during a hunting trip.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett tells news outlets 48-year-old Donna Doran of Cleveland, Blount County, was killed late Sunday morning near Dadeville, roughly 85 miles (135 kilometers) southeast of Birmingham.

The sheriff says it appears someone was taking a rifle from a vehicle’s back seat when it fired, striking Doran. She died at a hospital.

The name of the person removing the gun hasn’t been released.

Abbett says his office and state game and fish officers are investigating. An autopsy is pending by the state Forensic Sciences Department.

AL.com reports Doran’s husband is a Birmingham police officer. The couple’s 22-year-old son, David Doran Jr., died in August in a motorcycle crash near Warrior.