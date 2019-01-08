× Athens Veterans Community Blood Drive

ATHENS, Ala.– LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is partnering with various veteran organizations in Athens to host a community blood drive on Saturday, January 19th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The blood drive will be held at the Vietnam Veterans of America office located at 17915 W Elm Street in Athens, AL.

All community members and veterans are encouraged to donate blood to ensure that the blood supply used to treat local patients is adequate. Each donation can save three lives and LifeSouth relies solely on volunteers to meet the ongoing need for blood. All blood types are needed, especially type O, since O positive is the most common blood type and O negative is used to treat trauma patients. Donors will receive a recognition item and hotdogs will be served.

Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is required.

For additional information about blood donation, please call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or visit http://www.lifesouth.org.