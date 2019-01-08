× 1 dead, several injured in Guntersville wreck Monday afternoon

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Guntersville Police have released new information on a multi-vehicle wreck that happened Monday afternoon. The wreck happened on U.S. 431 on the Paul Stockton Causeway just before 4:00 p.m.

The wreck involved three vehicles, one of which was driven by Jan Slaton, 69, of Albertville. She died in the wreck and the three children in her vehicle were hurt. One of the children is in critical condition at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. The other two were treated and released at Huntsville Hospital.

Another driver, Jennifer Rossuck of Albertville, is listed in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital.

The driver of the third vehicle wasn’t hurt in the collision.

Guntersville Police are investigating the cause of the wreck.