When a woman stopped breathing at dinner, Albertville restaurant employees stepped in to help

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — A normal Saturday at work turned into a situation where employees at a Santa Fe Cattle Company restaurant had to think fast when a guest stopped breathing.

Saturday night started off as usual for the Santa Fe staff. Bartender Windy Silas and server Ashlie Tidmore were going about their jobs when a couple came in to eat at the bar. “About 15 minutes into their meal I had noticed that the lady was not breathing,” Silas said.

She asked another bartender to take over making another guest’s drink she had been working on.

The general manager called 911 and employees stepped in to help. “We had customers to come up and help. Ms. Ashlie was starting the count as the customers were doing chest compressions,” Silas said.

“We kept compressions going and you know, CPR, until the paramedics got there and they took her on out, and we prayed for the best,” Tidmore said.

Both ladies know CPR. “You know, this is one of those things that you’re fairly confident that you can do but you pray that you never have to,” Tidmore added.

The ladies didn’t get the woman’s name.

“I think we just reacted like we needed to and we’re happy we can help,” Tidmore said.