Virginia pursuit of stolen vehicle reaches speeds over 130 mph

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. — A Richmond man was charged with a variety of crimes following a police chase that reached speeds of 132 miles per hour, according to the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office. The situation began when a sheriff’s deputy pulled over a speeding driver on Germanna Highway, near Carrico Mills Road, on January 5 at about 9 p.m.

The driver, according to investigators, was clocked at 78 mph in a 55 mph zone.

“The driver of the vehicle could not provide any form of identification and gave several different names and conflicting information,” the sheriff’s office spokesperson said. “Dispatchers alerted [the deputy] that the license plates were stolen.”

The deputy went back to his cruiser to confirm the car was indeed stolen. When he later ordered the driver to get out of the car, the driver sped off, according to investigators.

“The driver fled East on Rt 3 at high speed, reaching a top speed of 132 mph. After crossing into Orange County the driver attempted a high-speed right turn onto Flat Run Road and lost control. The car crashed into a wooded area and the driver fled on foot,” according to the sheriff’s office spokesperson. “Sheriff K-9 handler Jonathon Kerns and his dog Karma tracked the suspect through woods and behind a church to where the suspect was hiding in an abandoned school bus. The suspect refused commands and was removed from the bus by K-9 Karma while repeatedly kicking the canine in the head and still trying to flee from deputies. The suspect still refused to give a name and was treated at the hospital for minor injuries under the name ‘John Doe.’”

Investigators were able to later determine the driver’s true identity — Yusuf Stallings, of Richmond.

“We’re very thankful no one was seriously injured as a result of Stallings’ dangerous actions,” Sheriff Scott Jenkins said. “I hope by periodically releasing videos of this type we can remind citizens of what our deputies do every day and hopefully it will cause some suspects to think twice before endangering lives by running.”

Stallings was charged with felonious assault of a law enforcement officer, felony eluding police, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving on a revoked license, false ID to law enforcement, and speeding.

Stallings was previously arrested in 2016 for assaulting a police officer at the Libbie Place Target store. He pleaded guilty to that crime and received a five year prison sentence. All but six months of that five year sentence was suspended.

He is currently being held in Culpeper County Jail without bond.