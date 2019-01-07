Pregnant Connecticut woman stabbed in front of children

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) — A pregnant woman is recovering after being stabbed in the neck in front of her children.

A teen has been arrested in the case.

According to police, a 911 call was made around 3:30 a.m. on January 1 from a woman reported she had been ‘ambushed’ in her driveway.

The 6-month pregnant woman was with her two children, nephew, and fiancé.

She told police they were returning home from a relative’s house when 18-year-old Naji Deneutte stabbed her in the neck, hitting her carotid artery.

In a press conference on Friday, police said Deneutte hid behind a tree, ready to steal the woman’s car.

According to police, this was a random attack and the victim did not know the suspect.

“She was stabbed four times, transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital. Emergency surgery was conducted, she’s 27 weeks pregnant. This is an extremely vicious attack,” said Captain Ronald Smith, Hamden Police Department.

Deneutte was located on January 3 at his home on North Street. When police searched his home, a stolen firearm was also located.

He was charged with first-degree assault on a pregnant person, criminal attempt to commit carjacking, theft of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana.

He was given a $550,000 bond.

The victim and the baby are expected to survive.